Varsity starts process of holding exams at Sanskrit schools

Kolkata: The Sanskrit College and University (SCU) has initiated the process of conducting examinations in the tols (sanskrit schools).



The exam process has been stalled since 2008. The takeover of the tols by SCU has opened up the avenue for the students to pursue higher education.

The SCU will soon begin filling up forms for conducting examinations of Adhya (equivalent to Secondary examination) and Madhya (equivalent to Higher Secondary).

" The tols had come under our affiliation in 2019. We wanted to complete all formalities and start the examination process by 2020. But, the COVID pandemic situation prevented us from doing so. Now, we want to complete the examination process as soon as possible," Soma Bandyopadhyay, Vice-Chancellor of SCU said.

The process of streamlining the education system in the tols had started since 2011 after the Trinamool Congress came to power.

This gained momentum as the erstwhile Sankrit College was upgraded to university and started operating fully since 2016. The takeover process was completed in 2019.

There are 421 tols with 519 teachers. The present TMC government gives a monthly stipend of Rs 7,632 for the teachers of the tols.

In 2008, there were 10,000 odd students studying in the tols. The present figure will be around 8000. "We will have the exact figure for students after the form fill up process is completed.

The teachers have informed us that the students are eagerly awaiting to sit for the examination as it will open up avenue for higher studies," a senior varsity official said.

Before 2008, the affiliation and holding examinations of the tols were under Bangiya Sanskrit Parishad.

Some internal problems resulted in non-functioning of the Parishad, stalling the exam process.