Varsities & colleges to reopen from Dec 1: Min

Kolkata: State Education minister Partha Chatterjee said that colleges and universities in the state will open from December 1.



However, the Education department has still not arrived at any conclusion

regarding opening up of the schools.

"We have started discussing the safety measures that can be adopted for opening up schools in the state.

Formal announcement in this regard may be made after the Kali Puja with approval of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," said Chatterjee .

All educational institutions across the state has been closed since the third week of March as a preventive

measure to combat the spread of Covid.

"Discussions are being held on how classes in the schools can be conducted maintaining physical distancing parameters. We may start with the higher classes (X, XI and XII) allowing students in batches. Students may be divided into groups so that each student will have to come to school twice or thrice a week," said a senior official of the department.

Wearing of masks will be compulsory and it has been already distributed among the students while their parents turned up in the schools for mid day meal during the month of September and October.