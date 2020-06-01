Varsities & colleges to remain shut till Jun 30

Kolkata: State Education minister Partha Chatterjee announced on Sunday that the academic section of colleges



and universities across the state will remain suspended till June 30.

The minister further announced that the department along with the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education is trying its best to ensure that a candidate appearing for the remaining three higher secondary examination is allotted a centre close to his residence.

The declaration about colleges and universities comes barely two days after the

West Bengal Vice Chancellor's Council recommended suspension of academic activities in university campuses and its

affiliated colleges till June 30 taking into account the

damage caused by the

severe cyclone Amphan that wreaked havoc across the state on May 20.

"I have spoken with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Vice-Chancellors of a number of universities and have decided to extend the suspension of academic activities from June 10 to June 30," Chatterjee said.

"The administrative activities that are going on presently may continue in the same pattern as is deemed fit by the respective authorities of colleges and universities," Chatterjee said.

The cyclonic storm has caused huge damage to several universities and colleges and as per estimate it is pegged at nearly Rs 40 crore.

Chatterjee reiterated that the Council has already arranged for more than 3,000 centres and is identifying more such

centres.

The dates for the remaining three higher secondary

examinations that were postponed due to the lockdown will be held on June 29, July 2 and July 6.

"We are trying to make seating arrangement in a way so that a single candidate can occupy a bench," Chatterjee said.

"Around 180 candidates will be allowed in each centre . The details regarding allotment of centre will be intimidated to the examinees before the examination," Chatterjee added.

He made it clear that examinations will be conducted in strict adherence to norms of health safety that includes wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing.

"The safety of the students, teachers and all others related to the process of conducting

the examination will be

given top priority amidst the COVID-19 situation," said Chatterjee.