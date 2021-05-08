Various govt hospitals start process to install O2 plants

KOLKATA: Following instructions of the state government, various hospitals across Bengal have initiated the process of installing oxygen plants which will further ramp up Covid infrastructure.



Most of the government-run hospitals are under huge pressure as the Covid cases have shot up. Unlike the first wave, Covid infected patients are requiring oxygen support and intervention of critical care as a result the demand for oxygen has multiplied. The state government, a couple of days ago, announced that 55 oxygen plants would be set up in state-run hospitals.

The top government-run hospitals like Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, Beliaghata ID Hospital, Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital and many others are already in the process of constructing plants so that there is no shortage of oxygen.

Various district hospitals have also started the procedure to set up oxygen plants. Barasat District Hospital which has already dedicated a portion for the treatment of Covid patients and a separate unit for SARI patients is now coming up with another venture. Barasat Hospital Superintendent Dr Subrata Mondal said an oxygen plant may be made ready next week.

Meanwhile, in another development, the Krishnanagar District Hospital is also setting up an oxygen plant on the hospital complex. It will be immensely beneficial for the hospital authorities to handle the current situation.

The Bengal government initially wants to set up 55 oxygen plants at state-run hospitals as a further boost to infrastructure so that hospitals do not face any crisis of oxygen like other states. The daily COVID-19 cases in Bengal have shot up more than 75 times since February 26 when the Election Commission announced the state polls. The state government had already written to the Centre seeking permission to install 93 oxygen plants.

"We are ramping up infrastructure and even oxygen plants are now being set up at various hospitals to ensure round-the-clock oxygen supply in state-run hospitals up to the sub-divisional level. Many hospitals have already set up oxygen plants," said a Health department official.