'Various coastal areas in S Bengal to get moderate-to-heavy rains in next 2 days'

KOLKATA: The Regional meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in various coastal areas of South Bengal in the next two days. The city and other South Bengal districts will receive light to moderate rainfall.



"The sky in Kolkata and its adjoining districts will mostly remain cloudy in the next 48 hours with one or two spells of rain in various pockets of South Bengal. There may be scattered rainfall in some South Bengal districts.

The temperature will be mostly. The highest temperature will hover around 32-33 degree Celsius in Kolkata and in adjoining districts while the lowest temperature may remain around 26-27 degree Celsius. The highest temperature will not go up further in the next two days," a weather official said.

There may be scattered rainfall in hilly regions of North Bengal and Dooars in the next 48 hours while the districts like Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar, Alipurduar may receive moderate rainfall.

There is however no prediction of heavy and prolonged rainfall yet, the MeT office said. A low pressure trough situated over Bangladesh last week that brought some rainfall in various South Bengal districts. There may be thundershower and lightning in some pockets of South Bengal in the next 24 hours as well.

The west monsoon entered South Bengal on June 18. South Bengal witnessed a delayed entry of monsoon this year as it normally enters south Bengal districts on June 11.

The south-west monsoon entered North Bengal and also north-eastern parts of the country on June 3.

South Bengal districts are yet to receive heavy showers as the south west monsoon entered South Bengal in a weak phase. It may be mentioned here that Kolkata registered a rain deficit of around 64 per cent in June while in the rest of south Bengal the deficit has been registered at around 40 per cent in June.