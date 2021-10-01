Vandalisation of Kalyan Chowbey's car has 'nothing to do with politics'

Kolkata: Attempting to spread false news regarding tension at Bhabanipur was foiled when the Kolkata Police released the footages of CCTV cameras rubbishing the claim of Kalyan Chowbey, election agent of Hindustani Awami Morcha candidate and claimed to be close to BJP, that his car was vandalised by supporters of some political leaders.



Police confirmed that the incident did not have any political connection as Chowbey's car was damaged by a youth after a collision between the latter's bike and his car near Padmapukur. The police said while Choubey was moving along Sarat Bose road a motorcycle rider and some people stopped his vehicle and were found banging the door of Choubey's car.

They further found that the car in which Choubey was travelling did not have permission of the Election Commission.

On being asked he told the police that the vehicle which had permission had developed a snag and so he had to take another vehicle.

Finding no other option the BJP leaders including Choubey who had become vocal about the deteriorating law and order situation in Bhabanipur left the place.

Ashim Basu, Trinamool Congress councillor of ward 70 said: "After failing to fight Trinamool Congress politically, BJP from morning tried to create trouble in different areas of Bhabanipur. The attack on Choubey's car is one such incident."

"In future BJP should learn that by spreading lies the party will become more unpopular," Basu added.