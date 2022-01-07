Validity of Khadya Sathi spl coupons for sex workers & transgenders extended

KOLKATA: The state Food and Supplies department extended the validity of Khadyasathi special coupons for sex workers and transgenders for another six months till June 30, 2022 so that they continue to derive the benefits of dry ration. The extension will be of great help to these beneficiaries in the wake of COVID-19 cases, witnessing a sharp rise presently.



Khadyasathi special coupons were issued to the transgenders and sex workers, who do not have ration card. The validity expired on December 31. Durbar Mahila Sammanay Samiti, an organisation of sex workers, has been in constant touch with the department urging it to extend validity of such coupons so that the beneficiaries continue to get their due share of ration from the dealers. There are over 4 lakh sex workers across the state, as per figures of State Legal Services Authority that was formed to coordinate with the government to ensure that not a single sex worker or transgender is deprived of his/ her share of ration.

Ration cards could not be issued to a section of beneficiaries owing to the fact that they do not have Aadhaar cards.The District Magistrates after receiving instructions from the department have already activated Khadyasathi food coupons for these categories, which will entitle 5 kg rice per month for them.

"If any new beneficiary wants to avail this coupon applications can be made to Food Inspectors and Rationing Officers of the concerned district," a senior official of Food department said.