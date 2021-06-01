Vaishali Dalmiya's son involved in a scuffle

KOLKATA: A scuffle reportedly broke out between BJP leader Vaishali Dalmiya's son Aditya Dalmiya and another man over a road rage on Monday morning.



It had been alleged that on Monday an altercation broke out between a man identified as Parijat Laha who was riding a cab with his wife and another relative. Near Behala Chowrasta, a minor collision took place between Aditya and Laha's car.

Laha alleged that despite their car's driver honked, the man driving Aditya's car did not pay heed.

When Laha reportedly asked him to move his car, an altercation broke out. Aditya allegedly assaulted Laha. Vaishali claimed that her son was

the person who was assaulted. She also alleged that Aditya suffered injury on his abdomen due to a broken piece of glass and he was also hit on his head. Vaishali also claimed that

the attack on her son was planned. Later both the car drivers lodged complaints against each other.