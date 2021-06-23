Vaccine shortage: KMC unable to start inoculation drive for 18 plus

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) which has developed the infrastructure in more than 200 centres for carrying out vaccination is still unable to start inoculation for the persons in the age group of 18-44 (except for super spreaders) because of inadequate supply of vaccine from the central government.



More than 26 lakhs people in Kolkata (in KMC's jurisdiction) has received the jab among which 10.5 lakh people have been vaccinated from KMC health centres.

"The vaccine distribution policy is monitored by the centre and though Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced centralised free vaccination drive from June 21, but we were unable to start vaccination for 18-44 age group because of shortage in vaccine supply. We are ready with all infrastructure and as soon as we have bulk vaccine, we will start vaccination of this age group. The state cannot procure vaccine directly from the manufacturing companies as per the new rule," Member Board of Administrators in charge of Health department Atin Ghosh said.

He added that KMC has the capacity to raise the vaccine centres to 250 in a short time as soon as the supply is adequate. "Kolkata is far ahead in vaccination that any other district in the state because of its infrastructure," a senior official of KMC's Health department said.

Presently, the civic body is inoculating persons above 45 from 141 health centres spanned across the 16 boroughs. 101 centres are providing Covishield while 40 centres are administering Covaxin. Vaccination through WhatsApp chat bot is being done in 5 mega centres — Bidhan Sishu Udyan in Ultadanga, Roxy Cinema, South City International School, St.Xaviers College and Quest Mall, where drive in vaccination is taking place. People can book their slots through whats app number 8335999000 and avail vaccine in these mega centres.

The super spreader category that includes transport workers, hawkers, shopkeepers, market vendors etc are of 18 years and above are being inoculated from 49 mega centres.

KMC has also made special arrangements for inoculating the students who are going for studies abroad on priority basis at the Councillor's Club in the first floor of KMC's head office at S N Banerjee Road from 11 am to 3 pm.