Vaccine crunch may delay second shot, will cause health issues: Docs

KOLKATA: Some of the city based doctors have expressed concern over the way the vaccination process slowed down across Bengal due to the poor supply of vials by the Centre.



They said if the situation persists for too long it would complicate the situation further as many people would face difficulties in getting their second dose.

The Centre has already increased the gap between the two doses from 4 weeks to 6/8 weeks.

A senior doctor of West Bengal Doctors Forum said that if the gap crosses three months it could affect the antibody created in the body following the first dose.

The Centre fails to provide a steady supply as a result the Covid vaccination Centers (CVCs) fail to get desired results.

Last couple of days, the Health department had faced difficulties in conducting vaccination programmes due to the shortage of vaccines.

Many have criticised the role of the Centre. Some have raised questions as to why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders have been using harsh words for the Mamata Banerjee led government when they fail to supply adequate vaccines.

Trinamool Congress leaders have expressed the futility of the attempt made by Modi to project Gujarat as a model state.

Citing an incident Trinamool Congress spokesperson Rathin Ghosh said a couple of days ago the dean of School of Nanosciences at the Gujarat Central University, professor Indrani Banerjee was denied admission by a number of hospitals in Gujarat. Eventually she died without any treatment.

Her colleagues rushed her to a Covid hospital but she was denied treatment.

She was then taken to a civil hospital in Gandhinagar where there was no bed. Another private hospital said they did not have a BiPAP oxygen concentrator.

Earier, Kolkata Municipal Corporation decided to start vaccination in all its 144 wards across the city to speed up the inoculation process at a time when the cases are rising.