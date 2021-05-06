Vaccine crunch: Covishield stocks over at many CVCs

KOLKATA: Shortage of vaccine doses continues to haunt various Covid vaccination centres (CVC) in the state. Many of the CVCs have already exhausted their stock of Covishield and are now depending on Covaxin.



Most of the CVCs in the city and also in the districts are mainly administering the vaccine shot on people seeking the second dose. Only a few are getting the first dose.

Around 1.6 lakh doses of Covaxin arrived in the state on Wednesday. Around 4 lakh more doses of Covishield are expected to reach the city late on Wednesday.

A long queue was found at the Bidhannagar sub-divisional hospital.

People were only administered Covaxin at this hospital. Some people who took the first dose of Covishield turned up for the second dose of Covishield but they had to return home without taking the jab.

Sources said there was no stock of Covishield in the hospital.

The state Health department till Tuesday carried out vaccination of 1,14,06,319 people including health workers, front line workers and elderly people. Around 1,34,819 people were vaccinated on Tuesday. Around 12,116 people received the first dose on Tuesday while 1,20,012 beneficiaries took the second dose.

The Health department is struggling to meet the requirements of various Covid vaccination centres (CVCs) in the state, which are almost running dry.

Some private hospitals have already stopped vaccination drives as they do not have the required stock.

However, the government-run CVCs are still conducting vaccination with whatever scanty stock left.