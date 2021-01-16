Vaccination to take place in 207 sites across Bengal from today

Kolkata: Bengal is set to start vaccinating its people from Saturday with 207 sites thrown operational across the state. As many 20 Vaccination sites are there in the city, sources in the health department said.



The number of vaccinating sites will gradually be increased in a phased manner. There is more than one booth in each vaccinating site. Around 44,000 vaccinators have been deployed for the vaccination programme with 941 cold chain points set up across the state.

Around 5.8 lakh health workers would receive shots starting from Saturday.

SSKM Hospital, NRS Medical College and Hospital, School of Tropical Medicine in the city are among the venues where the vaccination programme would be conducted. AMRI Dhakuria is the only private hospital in the city to begin the vaccination programme. Veteran doctor Dr Sukumar Mukherjee, Indian Medical Association state secretary Dr Santanu Sen are among the others who will receive a vaccine at NRS Medical College and Hospital. Dr Soumitra Ghosh, professor of Endocrinology at SSKM and ENT Head Dr Arunava Sengupta will receive a vaccine at the SSKM. Dr Bibhuti Saha, head of the department of tropical medicine will receive the shot at the School of Tropical Medicine. The vaccination in the city hospital would start at 12 pm. It may be mentioned here that nearly 90 doctors in the state died in the state due to Covid.

Lactating mothers and the pregnant women will not be given the vaccine. The Union Health Ministry on Thursday issued a directive to the state health department saying that the pregnant and lactating mothers should be refrained from receiving the doses. Those who are critically ill will not be administered the vaccine. Those who have undergone plasma therapy for Covid treatment will have to wait for 8 weeks for receiving the vaccine. Those who are below 18 are not entitled to receive the vaccine, says the protocol issued by the Union Health Ministry. However, there is no restriction on the patients suffering from cancer, chronic diseases or those having comorbid issues.

A senior health department official on Friday said that some precautionary measures have been keeping in mind the side effects. Those who will be more vulnerable will not be given the vaccine. All the government hospitals have been asked to put in place adequate arrangements so that people can

be accommodated if they develop side effects after receiving a vaccine.