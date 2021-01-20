Vaccination: State to get 6.99L doses of Covishield today

Kolkata: Bengal is set to receive 6.99 lakh doses of Covishield on Wednesday, a senior health department official confirmed. This is the second consignment that is arriving in the state. Around 13,693 people have been vaccinated in 207 centers across Bengal on the third day of the inoculation drive on Tuesday. The state has attained 66.14 percent of vaccination out of the targeted group despite the challenges posed by the non-functioning of CoWIN app.



A senior health official said all the planned 200 sessions were held. The portal was working better now though some issues were there like delayed SMS which hampers the optimal performance. It was completely shut down from 3.30 pm to 7 pm today creating lots of trouble in session allocation, officials added. CoWIN app developed by the Centre to track the inoculation drive continues to show technical glitches. The health department has been trying to cover the maximum number of health workers in minimum possible time.

Atin Ghosh, Member of Board of Administrator KMC who is in charge of the Health department said that majority of the KMC doctors and health workers in the list of beneficiaries had received vaccines but admitted glitches in CoWIN app.

Meanwhile, around 11 Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) reported, mostly minor like pain in injection site, reeling etc and sent home after initial observation. One of them was admitted at Jhargram DH and another discharged for Jangipur SDH after initial observation. Both complained minor ailments like fever, reeling and nausea. The health condition of Pinki Sur, a patient admitted at NRS MCH, responding to treatment.