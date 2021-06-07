Vaccination: State includes domestic & tourism sector workers in priority group

Kolkata: State Health department has included domestic workers, cable TV operators, tourism sector workers, industrial workers, MSME artisans, Khadi workers and handloom weavers in the super-spreader category so that they can also be immunized. Rice mill, flour mill and cold storage workers have also been included in the priority group.



Health department has already designated a nodal department for smoothly carrying out the vaccination for the people belonging to these fields. MSME department has become the nodal department for carrying out vaccinations among MSME artisans, Khadi and handloom workers. It is the duty of KMC to vaccinate domestic help and DMs in the districts. The responsibility of Cable TV operators has been given to the Information and Cultural Affairs department while the tourism department will look after tourism sector workers, Food and Supplies department will take care of rice mill and cold storage workers and industrial workers will come under the ambit of Industry, Commerce and Enterprises.The state government had earlier decided to categorise people, who are in the groups of super-spreaders so that they can be vaccinated through different windows.

A database has been prepared containing the details about the people in the super-spreader categories.

The Mamata Banerjee government announced that people belonging to the super-spreader category would be vaccinated to check further transmission of the virus.

A decision was taken in the state Executive Committee meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority as to how the people in these super-spreader groups would be vaccinated.