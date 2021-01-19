Vaccination: South Dinajpur to start awareness drive

BALURGHAT: Following unwillingness by a group of doctors and health workers to take the COVID-19 vaccine for fear of its side-effect, the district administration and health department have initiated measures to create awareness in them that taking the vaccine is safe and has no



side effects.

District Magistrate Nikhil Nirmal and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr Sukumar Dey have already appealed to them to take the dose without any fear of side-effects.

DM Nikhil Nirmal said: "There is no fear of side-effects if one takes the

vaccine so far."

CMOH Dr Sukumar Dey said: "The vaccine is safe and secure. No major side-effects have been reported so far. We are intimating the recipients by sending messages from our departmental portal before their turn of

vaccination."

Meanwhile, the district health department has started providing vaccination from Saturday in six centres covering two blocks-Balurghat and Gangarampur. In Balurghat, district hospital's Matrimangal unit in Balurghat, Hili and Khaspur rural hospitals have been selected as vaccination centres.

In Gangarampur, Gangarampur subdivisional hospital, Kushmandi and Harirampur rural hospitals are the three centres for vaccination.