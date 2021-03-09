Vaccination picks up pace, over 1L inoculated in a day

Kolkata: State Health department on Monday conducted more than a lakh vaccinations. It will soon touch 1.5 lakh-mark of vaccination per day, health officials believe.



On Monday, around 1,780 sessions were held. Around 1,29,424 people were vaccinated across the state. Out of them, 1,08,406 people took the first dose and 21,018 took the second dose.

Among the community participants, around 69,221 were over 60 years of age and 16,772 were in the age group of 45-59 with co morbidities. Cumulatively, 16.87 lakh people have beenvaccinated so far. No AEFI was reported on Monday.

Meanwhile, the immunization drive in the state is all set to gain momentum. The State Health department has decided to conduct vaccination in government health establishments every day.

The decision was taken after it was found that many elderly citizens failed to fix an appointment for vaccination in March using Co-WIN 2 app. All the slots in the current month have already been occupied. There is a huge rush for the vaccination in the state as the Health department has been conducting the inoculation drive simultaneously for elderly citizens, health workers, front line workers and poll personnel.

From now onwards, the Health department will conduct the drive every Sunday.

"Covid cases are on the rise in various states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. But, the infection rate in Bengal is under control. Daily infection consistently remains below 200-mark in Bengal. Some of the experts are apprehending that there may be a second surge of Covid. Keeping this in mind, the State government is keen on conducting more number of vaccinations per day. Vaccinations will be conducted in various government establishments every day from this week," a senior Health official said.

The Health department is trying to complete the second dose of vaccination for all the front line workers, health workers and the senior citizens.

Health department sources said most of the private hospitals are yet to conduct vaccination on daily basis.

They will require some more time. If everything goes as per plan, the private hospitals may conduct the vaccination on a daily basis within 1-2 weeks. Meanwhile, senior health officials were left perturbed after 6 people had been found carrying foreign strains.