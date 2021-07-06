'Vaccination on Boat' launched at Gosaba

KOLKATA: South 24-Parganas administration launched the 'Vaccination on Boat' initiative at Kumirmari Island, Gosaba on Monday. "Today we have launched the noble initiative 'Vaccination on Boat' from Kumirmari Island of Gosaba block. Along with me, MP Pratima Mandal, ADMs and health officials went to the island and administered vaccine doses to 150 people (mostly migrant labourers)," said P.Ulaganathan, District Magistrate, South 24-Parganas.

He reiterated that the boat would be stationed at Kumirmari island for five more days and give vaccine doses to the maximum number of eligible people. Similarly, three more boats will be arranged for covering islands like Mousuni, Goramara and G Plot. "Soon, all the islands will be covered this way. We are targeting primarily the super spreaders," pointed out Ulaganathan.

Vaccination coverage in islands is very less. A large number of labourers have been left out of the Vaccination programme due to inaccessibility and difficulties in reaching out to them. This program ensures vaccination at their doorstep to protect vulnerable sections. Sufficient vaccine doses are being made available for the programme.

"With this, we have 20 chatbot vaccination centres and 10 'Vaccine on Wheels' specifically to cover urban and peri urban areas. Four 'Vaccination on Boat' will cover remote islands. Now, per day we give 30000 plus vaccine doses to people," added Ulaganathan.