Vaccination: More than 6 lakh doses given in past 24 hours

kolkata: Bengal on Friday administered 6,83,081 doses across the state, taking the cumulative doses to 4,65,81,286 so far.



State on Thursday administered around 5 lakh doses. State on Monday had crossed 7 lakh single-day vaccination-mark.

As per Health department figure, first doses have been cumulatively administered on nearly 3.27 crore people so far and in case of second doses cumulative figure stands at 1.29 crore.

State has consistently administered over 5 lakh doses in a row for one week and also on a number of occasions as well.

As many as 2,816 common vaccination centres (CVC) have been operational throughout the state.

Around 3,848 AEFI cases have been reported in the state so far. State Health department aims to conduct more vaccination in September compared to the figure in August if it receives adequate number of doses from the Centre on time.

State government has laid enough stress on the smooth implementation of vaccination drive in Bengal.

State government has already given a directive to all the district administrations to ensure that only government employees are involved in the vaccination drive and there should not be 'any political interference'.

Chief Medical Officers of health in all the districts have been asked to ensure that no Covid deaths take place under their jurisdiction.

It may be mentioned that during the last month the state had received around 1 crore vaccine doses and in the current month it is expected to receive around 1.4 crore doses.