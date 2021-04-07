Vaccination milestone: State crossed 4L-mark

kolkata: Bengal on Monday touched another landmark as over 4 lakh people were vaccinated in a single day.



The Health department earlier crossed 3 lakh marks on a number of occasions but this was for the first time more than 4 lakh people have been vaccinated.

According to the Health department's figure as many as 4,45,898 people received vaccination on Monday. Tuesday's figure could not be provided by the department due to technical glitches on portal.

"Some portal issues are there and we are not getting the report for today. On Monday we touched another landmark, crossing the four lakh mark a day and vaccinated a whopping 4,45,898 people.

Though during the reporting, we could show only 1.47 lakh vaccinated.

The State Health department on Sunday conducted 2,573 sessions and around 1,47,435 people were vaccinated across the state.

Bengal has carried out 58.72 lakh vaccination marks till Monday. Around 1,36,132 people took the first dose on Monday while 11,303 took the second dose. A total 1,39,656 senior citizens were vaccinated on Monday. Meanwhile, the single-day infections across the state are on the rise. People are also violating Covid safety protocol at crowded places.