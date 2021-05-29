Vaccination in state crosses 1 cr-mark

KOLKATA: State Health department has already administered the first dose of vaccine on around 1 crore people in the state. State has conducted vaccinations on 2,51,642 people across the state on Friday. This is the highest infection in recent times. The immunization drive was affected a few weeks ago as the supply of doses dipped. Bengal has so far carried out 1,39,84,821 lakh vaccination marks till Friday. On Thursday, around 1,70,858 people were vaccinated in the state.

No adverse effects following immunization (AEFI) were reported on Friday.

State government has already conducted vaccinations on 5,60,369 people so far in the state which include those belonging in the age group 18-45 years and also those who have been identified as super-spreaders by the state government.State government classified priority groups among the super-spreaders. Vaccination has gained momentum as the state government has opened it for the people in the age group 18-45

years.