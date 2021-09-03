Vaccination in city crosses 65K-mark

kolkata: Vaccination in Kolkata crossed 65000-mark on Thursday, as per data available with the Cowin portal which may be the highest in the city. The figure was hovering between 50000-60000 for the past one week.



"There has been more than one occasion in the month of June and July when the vaccination figure in Kolkata had crossed 60000 mark. But, this may be the first occasion when it has gone beyond 65000," an immunologist at a state government hospital said.

Nearly 42 lakh people have received the first dose while over 16.70 lakh people have received both the doses.

There are 368 sites in Kolkata that conducts vaccination among which 232 are government and 136 are private.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation conducts the bulk of vaccination in the city and it was no exception on Thursday with 142 urban primary health centres and 25 mega centres administering vaccine.

Added to this, there were two vaccination on wheels initiative in Borough VI under KMC.