Vaccination drive by 3 Kolkata football clubs

Kolkata: Three Kolkata clubs — Southern Samity, Kalighat Milan Sangha FC and Indian Football Association (IFA) — have joined the fight against COVID-19 by providing free vaccinations for the people here.

"Starting from Thursday, May 6, Southern Samity, along with Kalighat Milan Sangha FC (two clubs that regularly feature in the Calcutta Football League) and the Indian Football Association (IFA), have arranged a vaccination drive in Kolkata," a release said on Friday.

Not only essential medical supplies like beds, oxygen cylinders, ventilators are dwindling, there is also shortage of vaccines in the country.

"We have a clinic near our club office where there were long serpentine queues every day.

"Many among those who queued were from very poor backgrounds, who would barely be able to put the money together for the vaccinations," Southern Samity secretary Sourav Pal said.

"That really struck us, and we decided to go ahead with the vaccination drive. Our initial plan was to provide free vaccinations to people above the age of 45, who were associated with football — referees, club officials, and other staff. We had arranged the finances accordingly."