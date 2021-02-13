Vaccination carried out at 639 sites, about 33,764 get the jab

Kolkata: Covid vaccination was carried out across the State on Saturday at 639 sites. This was the 23 rd day of vaccination.



Around 33,764 persons were vaccinated on Saturday against the target of around 64,575. The portal issues hav not been resolved yet. Around 5.5 lakh people have been vaccinated so far. Out of this, more than 9,000 have received Covaxin. As many as 2941 were given Covaxin on Saturday. No AEFI cases have been reported on Saturday.

Bengal on Saturday witnessed 185 fresh Covid

cases taking the total tally to 5,72,405 so far.

Around 257 patients were discharged from different hospitals on Saturday after they had recovered. As many as 5,58,015 patients have been released from various hospitals. The recovery rate has gone up to 97.49 percent on Saturday which is the highest so far. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested dropped at 6.91.

Bengal has so far carried out 82,78,163 Covid samples till Saturday out of which 22,055 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.