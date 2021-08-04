Vaccinated persons who wear masks less prone to virus: Survey

kolkata: A preliminary report of the sentinel survey carried out by the Health department in the state hints that those who have been vaccinated and also follow Covid protocols including wearing masks are less susceptible to Covid.



Sources said the sentinel survey report suggests that nearly 86 per cent of people having undertaken the survey and received Covid vaccine had never been infected with the virus.

After analyzing the data, the health experts are of the opinion that Covid prevalence is much lower among those who have been vaccinated and properly wear masks.

The report also says that only 1 percent of asymptomatic people undertaking the survey were eventually found to be positive. The figure is really satisfying for the health department as the Covid prevalence is minimal among the asymptomatic people whose samples were taken during the survey.

According to sources, the sentinel survey was conducted initially on 11,200 people in all 23 districts of Bengal. Around 28 hospitals have taken part in the survey.

It was found during the survey that around 86 per cent of people receiving the vaccine have already developed a protection against Covid. Those affected with Covid even after taking double doses of vaccine were mostly attacked by the delta variant.

"It was quite clear that vaccines are doing their job. People have been affected with Covid in much fewer numbers after receiving the vaccine compared to those who have not received a jab. It is yet to be seen how the vaccines will work during the third wave if a new strain is developed. No vaccine is 100 percent effective and Covid is no exception. Around 14 per cent people have fallen victim of Covid even after getting the vaccine," said Dr Gopeswar Mukherjee, a senior pathologist.