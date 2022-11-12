Vacant plot turns dumpyard in Behala

KOLKATA: Despite repeated requests made by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) authorities, some residents of Haridas Daw Road in Behala continue to throw garbage on a vacant plot, converting it into an open vat.



The plot at 8, Haridas Daw Road in ward 117 has been lying vacant for the past couple of years. The old building has been pulled down and the new structure is yet to come up.

The civic authorities cannot enter the site to clear garbage as it is a privately owned land. Locals had written to the civic authorities seeking their intervention. They are scared as clear water collected in empty plastic cups and bottles are potential breeding ground for dengue carrying mosquitoes. Some residents of the neighbouring buildings throw garbage in the vacant land. KMC officials said:

"We have requested local residents not to throw garbage at the site. We have broken the locks in some old deserted buildings to clean garbage in presence of local police but it is not possible for us to do the same every day." Mayor Firhad Hakim has also requested local people to cooperate.