Vacancies shrink as majority of seats in colleges fill up

Kolkata: Majority of the seats in colleges in the city have already been filled up though the principals are worried over students opting out to other institutions when they get opportunity to study their preferred subject.



The results of a number of Medical examinations and All India level engineering

examinations are still left so there is a possibility of

students migrating to other states too.

The state government has allowed full refund of admission fees for students this year if they opt out from a particular college and move to

another.

In case of Lady Brabourne College, over 250 seats in Arts out of a total of 336 have been filled up and in case of Science nearly 250 of 283 seats have been filled up. In case of Arts seats in subjects like Persian, Sanskrit, Philosophy, Sanskrit and Hindi are lying vacant while in Science less than 20 percent seats in Statistics have been occupied.

"The seats have almost got filled up with the 15th list of admission being already brought out. The seats in Science subjects and popular Arts subjects like English, Bengali have already been filled up . There are vacancies in subjects like Sanskrit, Philosophy etc. But it is hard to predict what will be the position of seats in the college when the academic session starts. Less number of students may migrate to other states amidst the COVID-19 situation. So we are confused about what will be the scenario this year," said Indranil Kar, Principal of Surendranath College.

The state government has already given universities and colleges across the state the nod to seek fresh applications for admission to undergraduate courses. The colleges can reopen their admission portal till for receiving fresh applications but will have to complete the admission process by October 30.

"We have 21 subjects in the undergraduate level and nearly 90 percent seats have already been filled up except in subjects like Philosophy, Sanskrit and Persian," said Suvasish Datta, Principal of Maulana Azad College.

In Jaipuria College too where 19 programmes are taught 5 per cent of the 2000 general seats are only vacant.

Jadavpur University is expected to come out with its list of B.A Hons on Tuesday while the list for Science is also expected to come out soon.

Presidency University has vacant seats in subjects like Sociology, English, Geography, Physics.

However, with the admission process still continuing the university authorities are hopeful that the vacant seats will be filled up in due course.