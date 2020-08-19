V-C of JU urges faculty to forego one-day's salary to help students

Kolkata: Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das has appealed to all his faculty colleagues to make some contribution, preferably one day's salary, to create a special central fund which will be used to purchase basic smartphones and provide necessary data connectivity to those students who cannot afford such facilities.



The move comes with the university wanting to ideally start the intermediate semesters by the end of August.

"It would be highly appreciated if my colleagues can let the University know the quantum of their contribution within the coming two or three days," the letter of appeal by Das read.

The university's estimates have revealed that facilities need to be provided to around 800 students for

bridging this digital gap and around Rs 40 lakhs will be required to embark on the social venture.

The university had already approached the state government, Chambers of Commerce and the Alumni Association to try and raise funds for purchase of handheld devices and provide necessary data

connectivity for these deprived students. Das feels amidst the COVID- 19 pandemic situation, it is Iikely that these attempts may not yield instant results. So he has urged his faculty colleagues for some contribution in this regard.

Classes in JU have been suspended since March 16 2020 . Teachers through their individual initiatives have taught students either in on-line mode, or through the use of electronic means such as email, WhatsApp, Google classroom, and so on. However with all students not having access to stable high speed data connections and some others not having handheld devices the online mode could not cover all students.

Jadavpur University Teachers Association (JUTA) had earlier written to Das to ensure inclusivity in the online mode of teaching and had also suggested some steps that can be taken in this regard.

"We want that no student is deprived of the online mode of teaching. We are hopeful that all faculty will contribute to the best of their

ability in this regard," said Partha Pratim Roy, General Secretary, JUTA.

There are roughly 600 faculties in JU.