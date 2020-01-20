Uttarbanga Utsav begins in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: The Uttarbanga Utsav was kicked off in Balurghat high school ground on Monday. It was inaugurated by the vice-chairman of North Bengal Development Department and popular theatre personality Arpita Ghosh by lighting the inaugural lamp, the universal symbol of joy and merrymaking.



According to her, the significance of any festival cannot be substituted as it is an inseparable part of human civilisation.

"The history of South Dinajpur which constitutes the magnificent past of former Dinajpur district has endowed the region with profuse storage of rich and exclusive cultural heritage. From the different antiques and the inscription unexcavated till date, it is evident that the place is very interesting both historically and culturally," she said.

The organisers of the festival will arrange multiple cultural programmes to sensitise people about the positive side of such festivals. A sit and draw competition was also organised.

District magistrate Nikhil Nirmal, district police chief Debarshi Dutta, additional district magistrate (LR) Pranab Kumar Ghosh, sub-divisional officer Biswaranjan Mukherjee, chief medical officer of health Dr Sukumar Dey, Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Lipika Roy, district information and cultural officer Shantanu Chakraborty along with many eminent dignitaries were present in the programme. The festival will continue till Tuesday.