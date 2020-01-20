Uttarbanga Utsav begins in Balurghat
BALURGHAT: The Uttarbanga Utsav was kicked off in Balurghat high school ground on Monday. It was inaugurated by the vice-chairman of North Bengal Development Department and popular theatre personality Arpita Ghosh by lighting the inaugural lamp, the universal symbol of joy and merrymaking.
According to her, the significance of any festival cannot be substituted as it is an inseparable part of human civilisation.
"The history of South Dinajpur which constitutes the magnificent past of former Dinajpur district has endowed the region with profuse storage of rich and exclusive cultural heritage. From the different antiques and the inscription unexcavated till date, it is evident that the place is very interesting both historically and culturally," she said.
The organisers of the festival will arrange multiple cultural programmes to sensitise people about the positive side of such festivals. A sit and draw competition was also organised.
District magistrate Nikhil Nirmal, district police chief Debarshi Dutta, additional district magistrate (LR) Pranab Kumar Ghosh, sub-divisional officer Biswaranjan Mukherjee, chief medical officer of health Dr Sukumar Dey, Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Lipika Roy, district information and cultural officer Shantanu Chakraborty along with many eminent dignitaries were present in the programme. The festival will continue till Tuesday.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Bengal govt to pass resolution against CAA soon, says20 Jan 2020 6:13 PM GMT
JP Nadda takes over as BJP prez20 Jan 2020 6:12 PM GMT
SC rejects death row convict's plea claiming juvenility20 Jan 2020 6:11 PM GMT
Delhi polls: Kejriwal holds mega roadshow20 Jan 2020 6:10 PM GMT
Bengal govt to pass resolution against CAA soon: Mamata20 Jan 2020 6:10 PM GMT