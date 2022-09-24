Uttarakhand resort receptionist 'murder': TMC condemns incident

Kolkata: The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Friday condemned the murder of a 19-year-old receptionist allegedly by former BJP minister Vinod Arya's son Pulkit in Uttarakhand.



"In BJP-led states, WOMEN'S SAFETY registers new lows everyday! The Son of a former @BJP4India minister and owner of a resort in Uttarakhand was arrested for murdering a 19-year-old receptionist after she refused sexual advances. OUTRAGEOUS!" the AITC tweeted.

Accused Pulkit Arya, who is the owner of Vanantra Resort by the Ganges in Rishikesh, was arrested on Friday along with two accomplices

for the murder of Ankita Bhandari, the receptionist.

The victim was from Srikot village in Pauri Garhwal

district of Uttarakhand. She had gone missing since September 19.

According to news reports, Arya and two other accused threw Bhandari's body into the Ganges near Shakti barrage. An investigating official reportedly said Bhandari had resisted Arya's unwelcomed sexual advances. A news publication reported that the accused person confessed to the crime after the arrest.

Pulkit is the son of former minister Vinod Arya and brother of Ankit Arya, the sitting vice-chairperson of Uttarakhand OBC Welfare Commission.