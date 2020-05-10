Uttar Dinajpur records first Corona case, 3 fresh +ve cases from Malda

Darjeeling: With migrant worker movement the number of Covid-19 cases are steadily on the rise in North Bengal districts. While Uttar Dinajpur recorded the first three cases on Saturday, Malda registered three cases.



Talking to media persons, Arvind Meena, District Magistrate, Uttar Dinajpur stated "The three had arrived in the district on May 7. Immediately we had sent them to the Medical College and had collected their swabs. As they were asymptomatic and as per medical protocol we had sent them to home quarantine. On Saturday all three tested positive. They have been sent to Covid-19 Hospital. The persons they have come in contact with and family members are all being quarantined and tested."

While one of the patients is from Ranahatta in Hematabad the other two are from Shyampur and Sherpur of Raigunj. The 3 had started from Topsia, Kolkata on May 5 and had arrived at Uttar Dinajpur on May 7.

The district administration is working on cordoning these three areas as containment areas added the DM. "We have a strong screening and testing system in place in the district. All the sides of the district are sealed. Any person coming into the district is first sent to the medical college or fever clinic, tests conducted and then as per medical protocol sent to either home or institutional quarantine" stated Meena.

In Malda, 4 persons had tested positive on Friday and 3 persons on Saturday. All of them are residents of Harischandrapur 1 Block. They had arrived together from Ajmer, Rajasthan by the special train.

35 persons (maily migrant workers) had arrived at North Dinajpur and 254 to Malda from Rajasthan on May 6. Their swabs were then collected at the Gour Kanya Bus Stand, Malda on arrival. They were then sent to quarantine. After testing positive the 10 have been sent to the Covid-19 Hospital in Malda.

Earlier 3 persons from Malda had tested positive. Out of the three, two were sent to the Covid-19 hospital in Siliguri while the third was sent to the Malda Covid-19 facility for treatment.

The two patients of Malda under treatment have recouped. The 60 year old patient from Ratua, Malda was discharged from the Dr Chang's Hospital, Siliguri on Friday.