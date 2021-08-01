Utshashree: Portal to carter to teachers' grievances inaugurated

Kolkata: State Education minister Bratya Basu on Saturday inaugurated 'Utshashree' portal for transfer of teachers working in government-sponsored and aided primary, upper primary, secondary and higher secondary schools.



The portal— https://banglarshiksha.gov.in/utsashree/, will start accepting applications from August 2.

"This is for the first time in India when an online portal has been launched to cater to the grievances of 4.5 lakh teachers in Bengal," said Basu, while launching the portal from the conference hall of Bikash Bhavan. Basu pointed out that applicants who will apply for their transfer can trace status through the portal. A dedicated 20-member team will monitor the portal (on real time basis) 24X7. Any file held with any official should be monitored and cleared within 24 hours. The whole process of transfer starting from the application to scrutiny and approval will be done within one month.

The applicants can also call toll free number 18001023154. They can also send WhatsApp at 8902602519/ 6292263300 or send email at onlineteachertransfer@gmail.com.

The department has already circulated guidelines regarding the criteria for seeking transfer. The applicant has to be confirmed in service and can apply for transfer only after completing five years of satisfactory service in a particular school and particular post.

There will no transfer within 25 km of the present posting. Moreover, the age of the applicant seeking transfer should be below 59 years. If there is any court case against the applicant then he/she will not be able get the transfer facility.

Transfer can be sought due to sickness of self or family members, long distance, physical disability or some other specified grounds. Basu further launched a toll free number 18001232823 in which students studying in class VI, VII or VIII can call between 10.30 am and 1 pm for clarifying any doubts. Similar facilities for students studying in class IX and X will be available between 1.30 pm and 4.30 pm.