Use oxygen judiciously, asks Health dept in new guideline

Kolkata: In the wake of rising demand for medical oxygen supply, the State Health department formulated a new guideline on the usage of oxygen. The guideline has been chalked out by the Health department maintaining the Government of India notification. The order issued by the Health department says that all the hospitals have to strictly follow the guideline in order to check the misuse of oxygen.



"Oxygen is a precious drug and there is a sudden rise in demand due to the recent Covid pandemic situation. Judicious use of oxygen is of paramount importance especially considering the current situation," reads the guideline. The department has elaborately prescribed standard norms as to how the hospitals will administer oxygen to patients depending on their health condition.

The Health department has already opened a control room at Swasthya Bhawan for ensuring smooth supply of medical oxygen. Designated health officials have been engaged, who will supervise the situation if any hospital faces oxygen crisis. It was also learnt that the Health department also urged the government hospitals to take initiatives to develop oxygen production plants.