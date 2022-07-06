Use of mobile phones barred for cops on duty at CM's house & office

Kolkata: Police officers on duty in the office of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her residence at Kalighat will not be allowed to use mobile phone.

They will have to deposit their cell phones before resuming duty. This was proposed at a high-level meeting held in Nabanna on Tuesday.

Chief Secretary HK Diwedi, Home Secretary BP Gopalika and senior police officers were present at the meeting.

During the discussion it came up that many police officers on duty remain busy watching movies on cell phones and are active on the social media during duty.

The proposal to beef up the security in Nabanna and the Chief Minister's Kalighat residence was taken after a person was found at Banerjee's residence on Sunday morning. He is being interrogated by the police. Meanwhile, a SIT has been formed to investigate into the case of security breach at the Chief Minister's house.

It has been proposed that the height of the boundary wall at the Chief Minister's house will be increased and more CCTV cameras will be installed in the lanes and by-lanes surrounding her residence. The strength of her staff will be increased to 88 from 70.

Watch towers will be set up both in front and back of her house. All vehicles going to Gopalnagar from Kalighat side will

be checked.

The state administration has already shifted one inspector, one sergeant, two constables, a total of 15 Kolkata Police personnel who were stationed at Banerjee's residence.