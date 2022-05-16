'Use of KMC's writing pad by BJP leaders who are not councillors unconstitutional'

Kolkata: Coming down heavily on BJP, chairperson of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Mala Roy alleged that using the KMC's writing pad by saffron leaders who are not councillors is unconstitutional and grossly illegal.



She was commenting on a letter submitted to the Metro Rail authorities by three BJP councilors — Sajal Ghosh, Meena Devi Purohit and Vijay Ojha along with three party leaders Kalyan Chowbey, Gulab Singh and Tamagna Ghosh using KMC's letter head and logo.

Roy said the councillors can use the KMC's letter head and logo but how come the leaders who are just party functionaries are using the KMC letter head.

Chowbey was defeated from Manicktala Assembly seat in 2021 Assembly election. Singh is the vice-president of BJP's north Kolkata unit and Ghosh is the general secretary.

"This is unconstitutional and grossly illegal," Roy said. "BJP leaders do not follow any rule of protocol and do whatever they like. In Bengal, they will have to follow the norms and this letter written to the Metro authorities is illegal," Roy said.