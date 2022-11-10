Use 15% of funds to repair, build roads, CM directs Zilla Parishad & Panchayat Samiti

kolkata: The Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday directed the members of Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti to utilise the 15 per cent fund that they get for doing development work in construction and repair of rural roads and also for construction of dwelling units under Bangla Awas Yojana.



"Over 1.5 crore 100 days workers are being deprived by the Centre as they are not paying their wages. We have provided jobs to 28 lakh job card holders and are trying our best to devise ways so that more job card holders can be engaged. I will ask all Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti to utilise the 15 per cent funds that they get for repair and construction of small roads at least till the Panchayat elections. The roads should be made with a guarantee of no damage for at least three years. One small road in a village makes a huge difference for the people," she remarked.

Banerjee expressed her ire over the caving in of a portion of the roof of the circuit house in Krishnanagar.

"The state government would not give a single penny for repair work against the demand of Rs 71 lakh. Whichever agency, be it government or private that had executed the work should do the needful on their own otherwise it will be blacklisted. The contractor or agency responsible for such negligence in work will be penalised," she thundered.

The Krishanagar circuit house is very old and Rs 2 crore was given to the Public Works Department for rejuvenating the same. But a portion of the roof recently collapsed soon after finishing the repair work.