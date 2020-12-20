Urge to fight unitedly & forget incidents of the past 3 days: Jitendra Tiwari

Kolkata: A day after announcing to continue with Trinamool Congress (TMC), former Asansol Mayor Jitendra Tiwari further mellowed down and gave a call to strengthen the party in West Burdwan district urging one and all to work unitedly, forgetting the "developments" of the past three days and consider it to be "a painful episode of life".



In an early-morning tweet, Tiwari left a video message stating that "we all are aware of the developments that took place in the past three days... We have to forget what has happened in the past three days as a painful episode of our life. Fast we will forget this, better it will be for all of us".

Bringing an end to all speculations, Tiwari took a U-turn on Friday after a meeting with senior Trinamool Congress leader Aroop Biswas at the latter's Suruchi Sangha club at New Alipore in South Kolkata and announced to continue with the Trinamool Congress.

In the video message, he said: "I found at different places that our workers have expressed their anxiety. Many have passed various comments through social media while some have also crossed their limits while making comments. It led to agony among many."

Meanwhile, Tiwari's followers have reclaimed the party office in Asansol where a chaos took place on Thursday after he resigned from the post of Chairman of the board of administrator of Asansol Municipal Corporation.