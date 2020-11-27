'Urge President & police to take steps against Guv for obstructing investigation'

Kolkata: Kalyan Banerjee, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP has urged President Ramnath Kovind to take appropriate action against the state Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for his alleged attempt to coerce the Kolkata and Bidhannagar police and obstruct the investigation against three persons for their alleged involvement in forgery and multi-crore money laundering cases. He also requested the police to register a criminal case against him under sections 186 and 189 of the Indian



Penal code.

These persons are Govind Agarwal, Sudipta Roy Chowdhury and Neeraj Singh, an IRS officer of 1994 batch.

Banerjee said that the President should look into the tweets made by the Governor in the matter and if the allegations are found to be true he should be removed from his post. He alleged that the Governor has connection with the criminals who receive backing from the BJP and is now trying to obstruct the ongoing investigations by the Kolkata and Bidhannagar police against Agarwal, Roychowdhury and Singh. "He is acting as an agent of the BJP and I urge the Kolkata Police to register a criminal case against him under sections 186 and 189 of the Indian Penal code for directly or indirectly obstructing the investigation," he maintained.

Banerjee said Agarwal was arrested on November 21 by the Kolkata Police. "In 2016 acting on a tip-off, Kolkata Police had seized Rs1.40 crore from an office on Mango Lane and during investigation Agarwal was made the prime accused. Police also found incriminating documents," Banerjee said adding that during the investigation the name of Niraj Singh, a 1994 IRS officer surfaced. Later, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered cases against both Agarwal and Singh. ED also attached their property worth Rs 3.88 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act ( PMLA).

In another case, following feedback from the CBI, Sudipta Roy Chowdhury was arrested. Roy Chowdhury allegedly took Rs 2 crore from Rose Valley. ED had registered an FIR against him in Bidhannagar North police station. Banerjee alleged Roy Chowdhury is involved in human trafficking, cow smuggling and extortion. He had set up an extortion racket across the state. "Both are cheaters and the police are investigating several cases against both of them," the leader claimed.

Banerjee maintained that the Governor has clearly flouted the Indian Constitution. " The Governor is working to satisfy the BJP. His target is Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He should read the Indian Constitution and read the Supreme Court judgments on the functions of the Governor," the leader said, citing the reference of the apex court's observations in two cases from 2018 and 2016. In 2016, as per Banerjee, the apex court had observed that the governor must not work as an employee of the Centre government or support any political party.

Meanwhile, Kalyan Banerjee, was appointed the chairman of the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners (HRBC) on Thursday. A notification in this regard has been issued by the state Transport department.