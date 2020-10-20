'Urge all to follow precautionary norms'

Kolkata: Visiting Navanir Old Age Home on the auspicious day of Tritia on Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged people to celebrate Puja this year by avoiding crowds in the wake of Covid pandemic.



Banerjee visits Navanir every year before Puja to pay her respect to the inmates of the old age home at Chetla in South Kolkata. The state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim and minister of state for Information and Cultural Affairs department were accompanying Banerjee. Indranil sang songs composed by the Chief Minister.

While interacting with the elderly people, Banerjee said: "I hope you all are in good health. Of course there are reasons to worry at this time of pandemic. This year Puja has to be celebrated by avoiding crowds, wearing masks and taking all precautionary measures."

"I will urge people to follow precautionary norms to be safe and to keep others safe. Initially I was in a fix over visiting Navanir this year considering it would lead to gathering and someone here may fall ill. Later, I told Firhad Hakim to urge you all to be present at your respective rooms and we will visit you all individually," Banerjee said adding that it would be better if the tour of the elderly people to big Puja pandals in Kolkata is avoided this time as it will expose them to risks of getting inflicted with the disease.

Banerjee has mentioned about the improvement in the infrastructure of Navanir and also presented an idol of Goddess Durga that is made of dokra. She urged the elderly people to offer "pushpanjali" in front of the idol as it is risky to move out this time.