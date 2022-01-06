Upsurge in infection rate: At 47, containment zones in KMC area almost double in 3 days

Kolkata: The containment zones under Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) nearly doubled on Wednesday with 47 such zones up from 25 on Monday, when for the first time such zones were notified by KMC.



The new addresses that have been added in the list are Kajaria House, at Jatindra Mohan Avenue in Shyampukur, several towers of Aswitata Apartment at Motilal Basak Lane in Phoolbagan, Rukmoni Parashmoni Apartment at Narkeldanga Main Road in Phoolbagan, Maples Apartment at Manikatala Main Road, some more flats 71 to 71/3 , Canal Circular Road (Prosad Exotocia) flat in Phoolbagan.

In South Kolkata, standalone house at Ritchie Road, third floor apartment at 2C Queens Park, a number of flats at 9/1 Lower Rawdon Street all located in Ballygunge area, 2nd floor and 5th floor of apartment at 20 Lee Road.

A single flat at 4th floor of 5B, Sarat Bose Road both under Bhowanipore police station, third and fifth floor of 128 Rashbehari Avenue, ground floor of 135C, SP Mukherjee Road, 3rd and 7th floor of Southern Avenue and the standalone house of Raja Basanta Roy Road all located under Tollygunge police station have also come under containment zones.

13, Chanditala Lane, 15 Baburam Ghosh Road under Regent Park Police station, three flats at 268 NSC Bose Road , some standalone buildings all located under Netajinagar police station have also been added to the containment zone list of Kolkata.

Several flats at Blossoms County at Kabiguru Sarani in Behala and a single flat at Diamond City West at Sasuna, Behala have come under containment.

"There has not been a single slum that has made into the containment zones. The new additions have been in the form of apartments, flats and standalone buildings," a senior official of KMC said.

The civic body has taken up sanitisation and awareness in markets, busy roads. "We have asked the Market department to take necessary measures to ensure 'No Mask No Sale' in the markets with assistance from Kolkata Police. The police have been asked to be strict against purchaser or seller if they do not wear masks. Hawkers will not be allowed to do business if they do not wear masks," the official added.

Three safe homes have been readied- Pratidin safe home has 200 beds,the one at Gitanjali Stadium in Kasba has 100 beds while the third at Harekrishna Seth Lane has 50 beds.