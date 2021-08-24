Upset with party prez, Ajoy Edwards to quit GNLF

Darjeeling: Ajoy Edwards, president Darjeeling Branch Committee, GNLF is all set to quit the party. Edwards, a popular leader and philanthropist, has alleged that he has been used by Mann Ghising,



president, GNLF and is now being sidelined. Edwards also talked of large sums of money changing hands, the details of which he stated he would reveal later.

In an audio message, Edwards, who is at present in Ladakh, stated that he had been betrayed by his childhood friend Mann Ghising. "Now I realize that he has been utilising me since 2007," stated Edwards.

Edwards reveals how he stood by his friend when Bimal Gurung had floated the GJM in 2007 with the popularity of GNLF hitting rock bottom. "I had nothing to do with politics. I just stood by Mann Ghising when all had left him. On his request, I joined GNLF," stated Edwards. He then went on to state the price he had to pay for joining the GNLF.

His restaurant the Glenarys was looted and vandalised. Glenarys had to close shop and Edwards himself had to stay away from his family and

Darjeeling for 5 years. "Just before the elections when Ghising was going to Delhi to meet the BJP, I had told him not to give the three winning Hill seats to BJP. We would have won. However, all the Hill seats were handed over to the BJP, the reasons for which is known to Ghising. What is the use of being GNLF then?" questioned Edwards.

There was a lot of resentment in Darjeeling owing to Edwards being denied the ticket. Recently, Edwards was asked to go to Delhi to coordinate with other Gorkha associations and outfits.

Mann Ghising also visited Delhi to hold talks with Union Home Minister but kept Edwards in the dark.

"After I return to Darjeeling I will reveal my future plans," added Edwards. The GNLF

has not commented on this issue yet.