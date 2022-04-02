Upset over obesity, bizman jumps to death from 12th floor

kolkata: Mystery shrouds the alleged suicide of a businessman in a housing complex on Loudon Street on Friday morning.



The businessman, identified as Mukesh Khemka (52), was reportedly depressed with his obesity. However, police are probing to find out if any foul play was there.

According to sources, around 6:30 am on Friday, Khemka jumped from his flat's balcony on the 12th floor.

Khemka was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

A few eyewitnesses to the incident told the cops that he was seen jumping from the balcony and no one was there other than him.

Police also found a surveillance camera footage where Khemka was seen jumping from the balcony. After he jumped, his family members were seen coming out from the flat.

Sources informed that Khemka was quite overweight and was in depression over the issue.

He used to go for morning work every day to reduce body weight.

Apart from going for a morning walk, he also tried to lose weight by adopting other measures as well. When nothing worked, he went into depression.

Police, however, registered an unnatural death case and started an investigation to find out if any foul play is there or not.

Deputy Commissioner of South Division, Akash Magharia, said: "The investigation is in its early stage. We have heard that he was depressed but it is yet to be confirmed." Probe into the matter is underway.