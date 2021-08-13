'UPSC exam questions politically motivated, set from BJP office'

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) of asking 'politically motivated' questions given from BJP party office in a recently-held examination for Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) aspirants.



The Centre-state conflict reached a new height with questions on violence in elections in Bengal and on farmers' protest against farm bills getting featured in CAPF exam conducted by UPSC on August 8. The job aspirants were asked to write a 200-word report on "Poll Violence in Bengal" and for and against the topic titled 'Farmers protests are politically motivated.'

"All these questions are politically motivated and highly objectionable. I do not understand how an impartial organisation like UPSC can feature such questions. I am sorry to say that the BJP party office has prepared the question and question is being raised regarding impartiality of the body (UPSC). Even the Court will not accept featuring such questions in any examinations, if it gets challenged," Banerjee said at Nabanna. She further said asking such questions to CAPF aspirants was nothing but to compel them to support BJP against their own will. "Either they have to follow BJP's direction or their names will not be enlisted (for the job)," Banerjee said, stating it to be another move of the Centre to bulldoze the country's Constitution, federal structure, democracy and institutions.

In connection with violence during Bengal polls, Banerjee reiterated that no post-poll violence was reported in Bengal and compared the situation in BJP-ruled states including Tripura and Assam where people faced wrath for speaking against the government. "It was CAPF only that had opened fire at Sitalkuchi and even they were engaged to capture booths. I had raised the issue during the elections only as they had behaved like BJP party members. Still they are behaving in the same manner. Some journalists, who were accompanying me, were asked at the airport whether they were supporters of Didi or Modi. It is unfortunate," she said.

Claiming that the Centre has appointed people with BJP's background in institutions like National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and National Women's Rights Commission, Banerjee said: "I can challenge that those who gave reports (on post-poll violence in Bengal) are BJP activists. Their social media posts only revealed it. The claim of post-poll violence in Bengal is absolutely incorrect."

She warned the saffron camp not to destroy the secular fabric of the country. She also took a dig—without naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi—as his name appears in each and every project including the vaccination certificates. "Someday, they may start printing his photograph on death certificates as well," she remarked.