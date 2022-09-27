Upper primary: WBCSSC to notify counselling of work & physical edu job aspirants ahead of Puja

kolkata: The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSSC) on Monday informed that the notification for counselling of the job aspirants of work education and physical education for upper primary-level will be released ahead of Durga puja .



"The recruitment process for the students, who are agitating in demand of jobs, will start soon. The Bikash Bhavan (the head office of the Education department) will inform us of the existing vacancies in various schools and we will release notification for counselling in a few days," Chairman of WBCSSC, Siddharta Majumdar, said. According to sources, about 824 in work education and 585 in physical education will be recruited. SSC sources said that they have also sought a district-wise list of vacancies for job aspirants of class IX to XII so that the notification in connection with their recruitment can also be published soon. The number of deprived candidates in this category is around 2000.

"Abhishek Banerjee had assured us in the month of July that justice would be delivered and we have been optimistic. A series of positive meetings followed with the Education department after that. We are happy with the development,"an agitating student leader said. The SSC aspirants have been agitating since 2019 at different places in the city demanding jobs. Banerjee had held a meeting with a delegation of the agitating SSC job aspirants at his Camac Street office in presence of Education minister Bratya Basu and Kunal Ghosh.