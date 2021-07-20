Upper Primary teachers' hiring: Interviews begin

KOLKATA: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) on Monday commenced the interview process for recruitment of teachers in upper primary at Bidhannagar Municipal School. About 25 candidates of Nepali, Santhali and Urdu attended the interview on Monday that started from 1.30 pm.



There are a total of 14,339 vacant teaching posts in the upper primary level which will be filled. About 15406 candidates will be called for an interview. The interview will continue till August 5 and the final merit list will be prepared based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the TET (Teachers' Eligibility Test) and the counseling. "The interview process was carried out strictly adhering to COVID protocols. The posting of data and checking of the candidates' documents for verification was done online," a senior official of WBSSC said.

Subho Shankar Sarkar, chairman of WBSSC informed that there would be no interview on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday because of Eid-Ul-Zuha. The interview will resume again on Thursday, when the exercise will be held in two sessions. There will be 28 tables for interview.

The School Service Commission expects to finish the entire recruitment process within 12 weeks as per directions of the Calcutta High Court.

The candidates, who may be aggrieved because of his/her name not figuring in the merit list may file a representation individually within two weeks either through email or by submitting a hard copy before the Commission. Accordingly, the Commission will take steps for personal hearing of the aggrieved persons individually.

After such a hearing, the Commission will communicate the orders of the Commission to such candidates which should be completed by 12 weeks from the date of receipt of the individual representations. The Commission has already set up helpline numbers- 9051176400, 9051176500,9830454218, 9830454219 to assist the candidates.