Upper Primary: Teachers' hiring body to hear grievances from August 10

kolkata: The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSSC) will commence the hearing for redressal of grievances of aggrieved candidates from August 10 in the second campus of WBCSSC at DK -7/2, Sector II in Salt Lake (behind Anandalok Hospital, Karunamoyee).



The Commission came out with a notification in this regard on Wednesday.

SSC has received around 25350 grievances from candidates, who believe that their names should have figured in the interview list for filling up teaching posts in the upper primary level.

There will be seven tables for hearing the grievances and the target is to hear 30-40 cases on an average in each of the table. So, on a single day nearly 250 cases will be heard.

The Commission had initiated three modes- physical mode, by post and by email for accepting representations from candidates who may be aggrieved.

Applications from a number of candidates have come in all the three modes.

The Commission is of the opinion that after scanning of all the representations the total number of grievances will be between 10000-11000.

After dealing with each of the cases individually, the order regarding each of the cases will be submitted before the Calcutta High Court.

As per the directions of the Court, the SSC had started taking representations from the aggrieved candidates from July 18 and it ended on July 31.

There are a total of 14,339 vacant teaching posts in the upper primary level and 15406 candidates will be called for interview. The interview has already started from July 19 and is expected to continue till August 5.