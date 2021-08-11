Upper Primary: Teachers' hiring body starts hearing of grievances

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSSC) started hearing for redressal of grievances of aggrieved candidates from Tuesday with 300 candidates appearing for the same.



Meanwhile, the Commission said about 1900 candidates did not turn up for the interview which ended on Thursday. Chairman of WBCSSC Subha Shankar Sarkar met Education minister Bratya Basu and apprised him of the progress of the interview and hearing process. The issue of the candidates' who have been agitating for a long period of time was also taken up at Tuesday's meeting.

"The SSC will ensure that the deserving candidates are not denied their jobs," Education minister Bratya Basu said.

There are a total of 14,339 vacant teaching posts in the upper primary level and about 15406 candidates were called for interview.

The interview started on July 19. At least 550 candidates were rejected during the interview as they failed to fulfill the eligibility criteria.

The hearing of aggrieved candidates was held on the second campus of WBCSSC at DK -7/2, Sector II in Salt Lake.

There were seven tables for the purpose and about 300 hearings were held in two halves.

The Commission had received about 25,350 grievances from candidates who believed that their names should have figured in the interview list.