Upper Primary recruitment: SSC publishes interview list

KOLKATA: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) on Thursday published lists of candidates for interview in connection with the recruitment of teachers in upper primary schools on the basis of their appearance in the 2016 TET (Teachers' Eligibility Test).



The Commission published five separate lists on its website, including the list of qualified candidates for interview along with their marks; the list of non-qualified candidates for interview along with their marks; the list of rejected candidates and the list of untrained candidates and also maximum and minimum marks (cut off marks) of qualified candidates (subject wise, medium wise, category wise and gender wise).

The candidates, who had appeared for the 2016 TET, can log onto the website of WBSSC along with their details and know their respective performances. However, the recruitment process will start only after the Calcutta High Court lifts its interim stay on the state's ongoing process of recruitment in the upper primary schools.

The matter is scheduled to be heard at the High Court on Friday. The court will hear petitions moved by three aggrieved aspirants. In April, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced that the government would recruit 22,000 teachers in upper primary schools on the basis of a list of successful candidates who had appeared in the 2016 TET.

Meanwhile, the three petitioners moved court with three different allegations of irregularities in the recruitment

process.