Upper Primary: HC stays appointment of teachers

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday stayed the appointment process of teachers initiated by the School Service Commission (SSC) for Upper Primary schools in Bengal.



Hearing a petition alleging that prescribed rules were not followed in conducting the appointment process and 40,000 complaints have been received by (SSC), a Division Bench, comprising Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya, granted the commission another three months to resolve all the grievances. No appointment would be made during that period, the court said.

The recruitment process for upper primary teachers started in 2015 through TET.

Alleging discrepancies, a case was filed in the Calcutta High Court after the merit list of the candidates was published.

A new merit list was published on the direction of the Calcutta High Court. Again candidates cited disprencies and registered a case in the Calcutta High Court following which a fresh order was issued to resolve the matter.

According to the court order, merit list is hung outside each district office of the School Service Commission. If there is any complaint about this list, it can be reported directly to the commission.

The secretary level officials of the commission will look into that allegation.