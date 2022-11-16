Upper primary: HC order puts on hold appointment of 750 teachers

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered an interim stay on the appointment of teachers in the state upper primary resulting in a sudden pause on the appointment of around 750 teachers.

Justice Biswajit Basu ordered the stay after hearing a case filed by one of the job aspirants, who complained that the name of the candidate who scored less than the complainant is on the waiting list. The court has raised questions on what basis the School Service Commission (SSC) had given the appointment. The case will be heard on Thursday and until then, the SSC will be unable to give recommendation letters to any job seekers. A notification for the recruitment of teachers in the upper primary was issued by SSC in 2016, following which a written exam took place in 2017 and an interview in 2018. In October this year, the commission issued a recruitment notification by creating additional posts of physical education teachers based on the examination and published a waiting list.

An issue was raised by a job seeker on the basis of this waiting list. The state School Education department created 1,600 supernumerary posts — 850 posts for Physical Education and 750 posts for

Work Education — to absorb

all wait-listed but yet un-recommended candidates for the

subjects of physical education and work education of the first State Level Selection Test (SLST) for the recruitment as assistant teachers in Physical Education and Work Education for upper primary level classes in

government-aided or sponsored schools.