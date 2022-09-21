Upgradation of 78 urban health wellness centres: Bengal allots about Rs 27.37 cr

Kolkata: In a bid to further boost the health infrastructure in the state, Bengal government has approved a fund of around Rs 27.37 crore, which will be given to State Urban Development Authority (SUDA) for upgrading or establishing around 78 urban health and wellness centres across the state in the current financial year. The project has been going on in a phased manner.



The state government has taken up the project to provide affordable, accessible, inclusive, sustainable and high quality healthcare service delivery up to the grassroot-level of Bengal. SUDA had earlier submitted a proposal to the government for carrying out phase II works in which many existing urban health and wellness centres (UHWC) will be upgraded while in some cases new infrastructure will be set up. The state government has already given a detailed idea as to how the project will be completed. Implementing agency, SUDA will execute the project on priority basis. A team from the state government will visit the sites periodically to review the quality and progress of work. According to a government order, West Burdwan will have the highest number of UHWC, which will be upgraded or built up. There will be a total 17 UHWC in West Burdwan out of which around 14 are coming up in Asansol while 3 are in Durgapur. North 24-Parganas and South 24-Parganas each will get a total of 12 UHWC. There will be around 10 UHWC in Nadia whereas East Burdwan will have 8. Areas have already been demarcated within the city and the project will be carried out by the Health department in collaboration with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and SUDA. Patients will get medicine free-of-cost from all these centres. Patients will be able to get their digital X-ray, ECG, liver and renal function tests done from these health wellness centres free-of-costs. People will be able to avail treatment in various disciplines, including medicine, gynecology, pediatrics, eye, etc in a phased manner.

It may be mentioned here that the patients from the remote parts of Bengal have already been availing these facilities from Suswastha Kendra in the districts as well.

This has taken off the pressure on government hospitals to a great extent. Patients in districts will soon be able to avail specialised treatment in various disciplines, including cervical cancer, lung issues and mental illness through tele-medicine consultations, video calling and e-Prescriptions from these centers.

The state government had already launched "Swasthya Ingit", a telemedicine initiative through IT-based Audio-Visual Tele-consultation services to serve the rural hinterland of the state. Suswasthya Kendrasin villages have been developed as decentralised e-Clinics and more than 700 doctors are giving nearly 35 thousand consultations to the villagers on daily basis through 68 Telemedicine hubs across the state. Bengal has already acquired 2nd position in the country in terms of teleconsultation.